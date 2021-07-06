Inmate firefighter steals firetruck, goes on joyride

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate firefighter went on a joyride with a firetruck and damaged property at a truck rack company in El Dorado County before crashing.

KCRA reports the inmate was part of a crew with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection that was called out Sunday to a vegetation fire that was reportedly started by illegal fireworks in Shingle Springs.

Shortly after arriving, the 31-year-old inmate took off in a fire truck and drove it through a fence, hitting a truck and other equipment in a parking lot.

The inmate is back in custody and at a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.