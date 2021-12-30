Watch
Interstate 5 Grapevine closed for heavy snow

Caltrans District 6
The Grapevine section of I-5 was fully closed by 6 a.m. Caltrans says the road will reopen once the weather subsides.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Dec 30, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains are falling across a swath of Southern California and snow has brought traffic to a halt on a major highway as the last in a series of December storms moves through.

The California Highway Patrol says the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles was shut down before dawn Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern California is largely free of storm warnings but chains are required on major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasts call for California weather to generally dry out for the New Year’s weekend before more storms next week.

