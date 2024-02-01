Is Fido under the weather? California vets can now offer virtual services

Under a new state law, veterinarians in California can now offer telehealth services to their patients.

KSBY News contacted ten veterinarian offices in San Luis Obispo County, and only one said they offer virtual services.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), many vets don’t support the new bill.

In a press release, the AVMA states, “Because telemedicine does not involve an in-person physical examination or diagnostic testing, it limits a veterinarian in gathering critical information about the animal patient, especially for patients that might not regularly be receiving veterinary care. Ultimately, these organizations say a wrong, missed, or delayed diagnosis or an inappropriate treatment plan can result in prolonged illness and animal suffering and ultimately costs the animal's owner more.”

Cat owner Amanda Stephens told us she’d prefer an in-person visit to a virtual one.

“I don’t think I’d ever use it. I think I’m much more comfortable taking my pet in, in-person and having them examined if we have an issue," Stephens said.

Another pet owner from San Luis Obispo, Connie Bruton, sees the service as a helpful resource.

“It would make it much easier for the dog and the cat,” Bruton said. “It would be great."

Ultimately, it’s at each veterinarian's discretion to decide whether to offer telehealth services now that the virtual vet visits are legal.

