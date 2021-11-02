Watch
Judge limits new California law protecting vaccination sites

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - A driver in his convertible cruises past a small group of anti-COVID-19 vaccine protesters at Elysian Park, outside the Dodger Stadium vaccination mass center in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. A federal judge has thrown out California's new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vacation sites. But U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd's ruling Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 00:18:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out California’s new 30-foot buffer zone designed to restrict protests at coronavirus vaccination sites. But U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd's ruling Saturday left in place other parts of a new state law despite arguments that it infringes on free speech.

The law that took effect Oct. 8 makes it illegal to come within 30 feet of someone at a vaccination site “for the purpose of obstructing, injuring, harassing, intimidating, or interfering with that person.”

The judge says the 30-foot limit in the law's definition of harassing is too restrictive, so he's barring the state from enforcing that portion of the law.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
