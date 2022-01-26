Judge reinstates halt on California earlier releases for repeat offenders

A Sacramento County Judge reinstated the temporary restraining order against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from speeding up the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state's "three strikes" law.

Last year, California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps.

Their daily credits were to have increased from half off their sentences to two-thirds off their sentences. This would have begun in the new year but was put on hold in December.

This means CDCR is prevented from awarding 66% custody credits to so-called "nonviolent" second-strikers until an appeal is filed by the 28 California district attorneys who moved to block the rule.

"I am grateful that the temporary restraining order is reinstated to prevent this reckless policy from being implemented at this time," said Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney. "We will continue to speak out on behalf of crime victims and advocate wherever necessary for the safety of all residents of California.