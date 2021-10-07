Watch
Judge to re-sentence Scott Peterson in December to life term

Justin Sullivan/AP
Scott Peterson.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 07, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California judge says Wednesday that she plans to resentence Scott Peterson to life in prison Dec. 8 while she separately considers whether he deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son.

Peterson has spent more than 15 years on death row, but the California Supreme Court tossed out his sentence last year and prosecutors say they won’t again seek to have him executed.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager expects the resentencing to last no longer than two hours, with brief statements from family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

