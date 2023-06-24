Just two miles of Highway 1 in Big Sur remain closed

More of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast is now accessible to traffic.

On Friday, the northern closure of the highway was moved four miles south, from the Big Creek Vista Point in Monterey County to Lucia.

That leaves just about two miles of the highway closed to through traffic, according to Caltrans.

Drivers headed to Big Sur from the south can travel as far as Limekiln State Park before encountering a turnaround.

The highway has been closed since strong storms over the winter caused several landslides.

Repairs to a major slip out at Dani Creek continue. Caltrans says crews are currently working to reconstruct the highway embankment. Next, they'll focus on a tunneling operation to drive a culvert through the fill below the roadway. This work is expected to continue through August 17.

Work also continues at Paul's Slide and Caltrans says it will likely be several months before that section of the highway is reopened.