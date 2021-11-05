Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Lawsuit briefly blocking California assisted death law ends

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — Debbie Ziegler holds a photo of her daughter, Brittany Maynard, the California woman with brain cancer who moved to Oregon to legally end her life, during a news conference to announce the reintroduction of right to die legislation, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Sacramento, Calif. An appeals court formally ended a lawsuit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, that in 2018 temporarily suspended a law by then-Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, left, that allows adults to obtain prescriptions for life-ending drugs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Assisted Death Lawsuit
Posted at 8:31 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 23:31:13-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An appeals court has formally ended a lawsuit that in 2018 temporarily suspended California’s law that allows adults to obtain a prescription for life-ending drugs.

Compassion & Choices, a national organization that advocated for the law, on Thursday blamed the gap for a significant drop in its use that year.

California lawmakers made the lawsuit moot last month when they reauthorized and extended the law until 2031. They also reduced the time until terminal patients projected to have six months or less to live can choose to be given fatal drugs.

The Riverside County judge's suspension was in place about three weeks before an appeals court reinstated the law in 2018.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png