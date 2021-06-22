Lawsuit challenging CA women-in-boardroom law revived

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit that challenged California’s law requiring women to be placed on the boards of hundreds of corporations.

The Los Angeles Times says a panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday allowed a shareholder to sue over the law, which requires women on the boards of publicly owned corporations based in California. The shareholder had argued he was being forced to unconstitutionally discriminate on the basis of sex.

A lower court had ruled the shareholder didn't have standing to sue.