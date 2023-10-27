Life on the road: Californians find solutions amid housing crisis

Living in California, a place known for its sunny days and landscapes has its perks. But one can’t pay rent with sunshine.

For many years, the Golden State has grappled with a housing crisis, driven by soaring home values and rents, resulting in some of the nation’s highest rates of homelessness.

Statewide, according to data from the Public Policy Institute of California, 68% of residents cite housing affordability as a major issue in their region, with about half struggling to cope with the financial burden of housing costs. This crisis is a harsh reality that many Californians face or fear.

Yet, amidst these challenges, some have found inventive ways to secure their place in the state and it involves a home on wheels.

Dave King, a disabled retiree, has been on the road with his RV for four years and has finally found a perfect spot to call home at the Coastal Dunes RV Park, a place he now happily shares with his faithful companion.

“It's just me and my dog and I have a friend in the valley. We do enjoy it,” he says.

King lives off Social Security, which he says isn’t much to cover for the high prices of rent.

“It's just tough out there to try to come down with any income to buy a home. I mean, I did on a couple of homes in the past, but there's no way I can afford it now," King states. "This is about my living expense right now.”

But this resident of Oceano isn’t alone in his choice of a mobile home. Angel Valenzuela, General Manager of Sky River RV, notes that the pandemic sparked a significant surge in RV sales.

“The RV sales during COVID were at all-time highs, probably historic highs,” Valenzuela says.

These mobile homes are attracting people of all ages, from Gen Zers to those in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, but retirees make up a substantial portion of these new RV owners.

Valenzuela states that there are several people in the retirement segment of their market who are buying RVs because of their affordability.

From luxurious RV homes for $88,000 with chef-style stoves and four-door fridges, or more economical used RVs for $15,000 to $25,000, Valenzuela says they offer an attractive option for those seeking affordable housing, something that King also agrees on.

“I just got a trailer payment and I got reasonable rent and I'm happy with that,” King says.

Matthew Mohle, Supervising Park Ranger at the Oceano Dunes RV Park, observes that this park has been at or near full capacity for the past decade and says it seems as if the trend is set to continue as the housing crisis shows no signs of abating.

On the state level, Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a comprehensive housing package of more than 50 bills aimed at addressing California’s crisis. Measures include housing construction and the development of affordable homes.