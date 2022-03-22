Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

London Symphony, Simon Rattle work with California students

Rattle-Academy of the West
Michael Sohn/AP
FILE - Conductor Simon Rattle speaks after receiving the The Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany during a reception at Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 8, 2022. Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra are on a California tour aimed at working with music students at Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Rattle-Academy of the West
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:51:44-04

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra are on a California tour working with music students at Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West.

A partnership between the orchestra and the academy was launched in 2018 when five-section principals spent 10 days teaching and picking a dozen students as fellows to work with the orchestra in London the following January.

Rattle did not accompany the London Symphony on its summer 2019 trip to California, and then the pandemic disrupted the world.

But after being locked down for so long, Rattle says it's “kind of a miracle" that the company's California concert tours are happening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png