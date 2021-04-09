Los Angeles County fairgrounds to house migrant children

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County fairgrounds will be used to temporarily house unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said the campus in Pomona could be used to house as many as 2,500 young people.

Fairplex is a 487-acre site that hosts the annual county fair and has an array of facilities for year-round business.

It will be the second site in LA County to house the children.

Long Beach earlier this week agreed to use of its convention center.

The Biden administration has opened a series of sites to temporarily house migrant children until they are reunited with family or sponsors in the United States.