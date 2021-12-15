Watch
Los Angeles schools delay student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - An anti-vaccine mandate protester holds a sign outside the front windows of the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters in Los Angeles, Sept. 9, 2021. The Los Angeles school district is voting on a proposal to delay its Jan. 10 student COVID-19 vaccine mandate until the fall of 2022, faced with thousands of students 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated and would be barred from in-person classes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 15, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The Los Angeles public school system became the latest in California to delay a deadline for mandatory student COVID-19 vaccinations.

The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday night to postpone a Jan. 10 deadline until fall 2022 for all students 12 and older to be vaccinated.

School board members said they felt it was important to delay the deadline because it would have forced about 27,000 children in the nation's second-largest school district to return to distance learning, and they want to give those families more time.

Similar deadlines are looming in the school districts of Oakland, Sacramento and West Contra Costa Unified, which also have thousands of unvaccinated students.

