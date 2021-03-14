Menu

Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

Brian Melley/AP
Lori Matsumura, foreground, and her niece, Lilah Matsumura, pray for their ancestor, Giichi Matsumura, at Brune Mortuary in Bishop, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Giichi Matsumura was a prisoner at the Manzanar internment camp during World War II and died on a hike in the Sierra in the waning days of the war in August 1945. Hikers discovered his mountainside grave and unearthed the skeleton in 2019, leading authorities to retrieve the bones and return them to the Matsumura family. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best already were there.

Matsumura's remains had been buried since 1945 in the mountains near the Japanese internment camp Manzanar, in California.

A hiker found his bones in 2019 and Matsumura's granddaughter worked to bring them home and bury them with the rest of the family.

The U.S. government held more than 110,000 people of Japanese descent at camps during World War II, claiming without evidence they might betray America in the war.

