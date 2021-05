A series of earthquakes — the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 — struck the California-Nevada border area Thursday night but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest temblor struck at about 9:35 p.m. and was centered about 10 miles from Soda Springs, Calif. and about 27 miles west of Reno. It was preceded by a magnitude-3.2 quake and followed by a magnitude-3.1 quake.

The quakes were in Sierra County, north of Lake Tahoe.