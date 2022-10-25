Watch Now
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

KSBY News
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 25, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers). The area is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.

People reported feeling the quake as far south as Santa Cruz.

A 3.1 aftershock followed about 5 minutes later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

