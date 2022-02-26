Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Major hurdle cleared in plan to demolish 4 California dams

Iron Gate Dam
Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - This March 3, 2020, photo, shows the Iron Gate Dam, powerhouse and spillway on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif. Federal regulators have issued on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, a draft environmental impact statement on a plan to demolish four massive dams on Northern California's Klamath River, marking a major milestone in the largest dam removal project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Iron Gate Dam
Posted at 5:50 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 20:50:26-05

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators have issued a draft environmental impact statement saying there are significant benefits to a plan to demolish four massive dams on Northern California's Klamath River to save imperiled migratory salmon. That sets the stage for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history.

The issuing of the statement Friday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission clears a major regulatory hurdle for the project and paves the way for public hearings on the document before a final draft is issued as soon as this summer.

That would allow preparations to begin in earnest for taking down the dams. The aging dams were built before current environmental regulations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png