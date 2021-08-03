Man, 82, pleads guilty in scheme to swindle political donors

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — An 82-year-old Southern California man has pleaded guilty to defrauding thousands of donors out of more than $250,000 given to phony political action committees purported to be associated with Democratic Party candidates.

John Pierre Dupont is convicted of wire fraud and identity theft. Prosecutors say he swindled the money in a scheme that ran from 2015 to 2019.

None of the money donated to the phony PACs was spent on political candidates.

Investigators say he used the funds to purchase a Mercedes-Benz sedan, pay credit cards bills and obtain cash withdrawals. Dupont is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.