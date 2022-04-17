Watch
Man arrested in fatal shooting of teen during cellphone sale

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy who had arranged to buy a cellphone from the suspect.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds Friday night in Long Beach.

The victim, a Long Beach resident, died at the scene. Detectives say during the sales transaction, an altercation took place that led to the shooting.

The suspect contacted authorities and admitted his involvement in the shooting death.

Police arrested him and seized a handgun that was in his possession.

