Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Man in standoff with Beverly Hills police dies

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 13:36:20-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the van driver involved in a standoff with Beverly Hills police was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and has died.

Police say SWAT officers tried to communicate with the driver of a van blocking traffic at the middle of a major intersection late Saturday but failed.

They entered the van and found an unresponsive man. Police say the man was treated at the scene and pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately known. Police say the driver placed foil on the windows.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png