Man used ‘ghost gun’ to kill 3 daughters in church

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father, David Mora, is seen outside The Church in Sacramento in Sacramento Calif., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Immigration officials told the Associated Press, Friday, March 4, 2022, that Mora had overstayed his visa after entering California from Mexico in December 2018 and was in the United States illegally. Mora, 39, who was under a restraining order and was not supposed to have a gun, when he fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself on Monday during a supervised visit with the girls.
David Mora
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 13:39:13-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California law enforcement officials say the gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a church was armed with an unregistered “ghost gun.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says David Mora was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon. He had an illegal 30-round ammunition magazine and 17 bullets were fired Monday inside a Sacramento church.

Mora was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm and authorities do not know how or when he obtained it.

At the time of the killings, Mora was out on bail after being arrested five days before for punching a police officer.

