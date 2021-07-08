Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Man who shot ex-Target co-workers in 1993 sentenced to life

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 20:43:28-04

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who shot and killed two former Target co-workers, including one who received the promotion he wanted, has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The San Bernardino Sun says 46-year-old Sergio Nelson was sentenced Tuesday for the 1993 attack on the employees as they sat in a car in the parking lot of a Target store in La Verne. Nelson killed Robin Shirley, who got the promotion, and Lee Thompson.

Nelson was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1995 but the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in 2016.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today