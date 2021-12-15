Manhattan Beach to end street dining program

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — The Southern California city of Manhattan Beach is ending the pandemic-driven program that allowed restaurants to erect outdoor dining decks on streets.

The Daily Breeze reports that the city will enforce a Jan. 3 end date and businesses will then have three days to remove the decks.

Mayor Hildy Stern told a recent council meeting that the temporary dining decks have issues involving increased traffic, narrow driving lanes, pedestrian safety, trash, noise and Americans with Disability Act access.

Restaurant operators say they now won't be able to compete with cities that still allow the decks.