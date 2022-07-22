Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbs to $660 million

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $660 million for Friday night’s drawing.

It's the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Along with the jackpot, lottery ticket sales are also climbing.

The California Lottery exists to raise extra money for public education, and this jackpot alone has generated an additional estimated $59 million for schools.

The Lottery wants to remind players that the only safe way to play is by purchasing tickets in person.

In California, there are more than 23,000 locations to securely buy lottery tickets.

Ordering lottery tickets online or through apps is unregulated and unauthorized in California, so the Lottery cannot ensure the safety, security, and integrity of these services.

Additionally, borrowing money to play or spending more on Lottery tickets than someone can afford can lead to significant problems.

If a player recognizes that they have a gambling problem, they can call the California Problem Gambling Help Line at 1-800-GAMBLER.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302,575,350, and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Mega Millions draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

