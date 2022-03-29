Watch
Missing Oakland girl, 16, found dead at Sacramento apartment

Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 29, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment in Sacramento.

Police responding to a call on March 17 discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sacramento Bee reports a gun was recovered at the apartment.

Police didn’t immediately give further details about the girl’s death, including whether foul play was suspected.

