More than 30 pelicans mutilated on Southern California coast

Dr. Elizabeth Wood/AP
In this May 19, 2021 photo provided by the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center is a brown pelican after surgery who later died, that is one of more than 30 brown pelicans that have been viciously attacked and mutilated along a coastal stretch of Southern California. At least 22 of the rescued pelicans had their wings broken so severely that bones came through the skin, according to the nonprofit Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. Officials are asking anyone with information on the attacks to contact authorities. (Dr. Elizabeth Wood/Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center via AP)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 16, 2021
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A wildlife nonprofit says more than 30 brown pelicans have been viciously attacked and mutilated along a coastal stretch of Southern California. The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center says at least 22 of the rescued pelicans had their wings broken so severely that bones came through the skin.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the attacks to contact authorities. A total of 32 injured pelicans have been found on the coast between San Clemente and Huntington Beach over the past eight months.

More information is expected Wednesday at a news conference by the center and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

