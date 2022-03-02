Watch
Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety

A memorial for the three young girls, who were slain by their father at The Church in Sacramento, is seen outside the church in Sacramento Calif., Tuesday, March 1, 2022. David Mora, who was under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun, fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself Monday during a supervised visit with the girls. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Court documents say a mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order last year out of fear for their safety.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Mora killed his daughters, ages 13, 10 and 9, on Monday. He also shot a man who was chaperoning Mora's supervised visit with the girls, and then killed himself.

His estranged girlfriend obtained a restraining order last year, describing him in court documents as jealous and mentally unstable.

She said Mora had threatened to kill her. Mora also was arrested a few days ago for a drunken assault on a California Highway Patrol officer.

