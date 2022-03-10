Mummified body found in wall of Oakland convention center

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a mummified body has been found in the wall of the Oakland convention center during renovations.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says a construction worker found the body on Wednesday at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

It was partially decomposed and mummified, and the age and sex of the body weren't immediately determined.

Authorities say the body appeared to have been there for several years.

The convention center closed in 2005 and is being converted to a commercial and performing arts space.