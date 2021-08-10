Murder, abuse charges against California foster parents

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California woman who ran a now-shuttered foster home for severely disabled children has been charged with murder and other felonies while her husband faces charges including lewd conduct and willful harm to a child.

A Riverside County criminal grand jury returned a 14-count indictment last week against the couple who owned the facility near Murrieta. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

Prosecutors say an investigation found years of alleged physical abuse and neglect, along with sexual abuse against three dependent adults.