NCMEC releases first image of baby abducted more than 30 years ago

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the first-ever image of a baby abducted from a Los Angeles Park in 1987.

Officials said there were no photos of Juan Tristan who was abducted from his mother, Christina Torres, when he was 7 weeks old.

The image released Thursday was created by forensics artists at NCMEC with the use of photos of Juan's family members. The image showed what Juan may look like today at the age of 36.

Officials said on August 2, 1987, Torres left Tristan in the care of a woman named "Maria" and intended to meet her later that afternoon in Pershing Park Square in Los Angeles.

When Torres showed up at the meeting spot, no one was there. Investigators never found Tristan, according to officials.

Infant abduction experts at the center saidit is likely that "Maria" stole Juan to raise him as her own or gave him to another woman who wanted a baby for herself.

NCMEC officials said "Maria" was later identified as Teresa Anderson who had ties to the Chico Lomas gang.

If you have any information about this case, please call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

