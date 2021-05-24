Watch
New $1.7B Los Angeles International Airport concourse opens

Ashley Landis/AP
at the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Monday, May 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 18:47:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates has opened at Los Angeles International Airport. The West Gates expansion went into service Monday after a ceremony marking more than four years of work as part of a $14.5 billion airport modernization project.

The concourse will serve international and domestic flights. Located just west of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the five-level, 750,000-square-foot West Gates concourse is 1,700 feet long.

Officials say it is based around a digitally based travel experience. It includes biometric boarding gates, thousands of places to plug in, wireless internet and touchscreen kiosks.

