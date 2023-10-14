New CA bill requires parking space changes near crosswalks

The number of parking spaces available near crosswalks will soon be changing across the state of California.

Assembly Bill 413 prevents the parking or stopping of a car along a curb at least 20 feet from a marked crosswalk, a safety measure known as "daylighting."

The 20-foot distance between crosswalks and parking spaces along a curb was designed to ensure the safety of pedestrians by enabling cars to see them entering a crosswalk further ahead.

“What daylighting does, what AB 413 does, is it basically stops cars from parking right in front of a crosswalk. The idea is that you don’t have to peek out in front of a car before trying to cross an intersection," said Marc Vukcevich, director of state policy for Streets for All.

AB 413 also allows cities to enforce a different distance if spaces are marked with paint or signs along with proper traffic safety data.

“I'm a pedestrian and I try to obey the rules, but people don’t get it. I don’t ride my bike no more because I walk and I still almost get hit at the crosswalks," said James Rodarte, Morro Bay resident.

Commercial unloading and loading will also be permitted if cities can properly identify curbs and crosswalks with signs and paint.

“It’s probably a good idea, especially with all the little ones running around. You keep hearing about people on bikes and people walking and getting hit. I’m one of them that’s almost been hit a number of times because I walk a lot. I think it’s a good idea," said Mike Edema, Morro Bay visitor.

Cities will begin issuing citations starting Jan. 1, 2025, to anyone parking in an unmarked space.