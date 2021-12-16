New California rules end distinction for vaccinated workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workplace regulators extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that businesses say could worsen the labor shortage.

The main change in the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s revised rule Thursday erases current distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.

Both will be prohibited from workplaces if they come in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

Exposed workers who are vaccinated but asymptomatic will have to stay home for 14 days even if they test negative.

If they return to work, they will have to wear masks and stay 6 feet from other people for two weeks.