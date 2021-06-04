Watch
New gun sales tax fails to pass California state assembly

Would have imposed a 10 percent tax on handguns
Semi-Automatic handguns are displayed at Duke's Sport Shop, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 04, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A bill that would have raised taxes on gun sales in California has failed to pass the state assembly.

The bill by Bay Area Assemblyman Marc Levine would have imposed a 10 percent tax on handguns and an 11 percent tax on rifles, some parts, and ammunition. The tax would have applied to retailers but a legislative analysis of the bill said retailers could have chosen to pass the cost along to buyers.

Money from the tax would have funded gun violence research and prevention programs.

Thursday's vote came one week after nine people were killed in a mass shooting in san jose.

