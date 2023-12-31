New law that cracks down on sex trafficking of minors to go into effect in 2024

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that cracks down on sex trafficking of minors. It's one of the new laws that will go into effect in 2024.

Under current California law, human trafficking of a minor for purposes of commercial sex can lead to a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

“I know it's pretty bad. I know a bunch of kids, high school or junior high, are missing but they're not doing anything to help them as much as they should," said Daniel Wilson, Jr., a Bakersfield resident.

Under the new law going into effect on the 1st of the year, people convicted of commercial child sex trafficking would face longer prison terms and potential life sentences.

This law also defines the crime as a serious felony under the state’s Three Strikes law and imposes harsher penalties and sentencing enhancements for individuals convicted of the crime.

Other laws to look out for in 2024 include: California workers will be guaranteed five paid sick days a year; landlords can not charge security deposits greater than one month's rent; and penalties will increase for selling or distributing more than one kilogram of fentanyl.

