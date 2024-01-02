New laws affecting landlords, renters go into effect in 2024

Now that we are officially into the new year, what should future renters be aware of when signing a new lease in 2024?

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed 890 bills into law last year. Some of these new laws affect future renters and protect those with permanent mobility disabilities.

Starting January 1, some renters with mobility issues will be allowed to relocate to a more accessible unit within the same building with no increase in rent.

Assembly Bill 1620 only affects rent-controlled properties with five or more units. The new law amends the Costa-Hawkins Act which allowed landlords to reset rent-controlled apartment rates at market value for new leases, creating a challenge for disabled renters seeking accessible quarters without affecting their existing rental terms.

Senate Bill 267 prohibits landlords from using a potential renter's credit history as part of the application process. Tenants must still provide reasonable evidence that they can pay rent such as government benefit payments, pay records, and bank statements. This also begins on January 1.

One law is set to begin halfway through the year on July 1. Assembly Bill 12 caps security deposits at one month’s rent even if the rental unit is furnished. You can find more laws taking place in 2024 in California here.