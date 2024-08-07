New residents at the San Diego Zoo inspire 'California Panda Day'

Governor Newsom has proclaimed Aug. 8, 2024, as "California Panda Day."

The proclamation follows the arrival of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo.

Their names are Yun Chuan and Xin Bao.

Chuan is a four-year-old male, and Bao is a three-year-old female, according to officials at the San Diego Zoo.

The bears are the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years.

Newsom has proclaimed Aug. 8, 2024, as "National Panda Day" because it marks the date when Chuan and Bao will make their public debut at the San Diego Zoo.

Beginning tomorrow, people will be able to visit the bears at the zoo's new Panda Ridge exhibit.

In his proclamation, Newsom acknowledged that the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is the first organization in the country to establish a cooperative panda conservation program.

"Their innovative conservation science has advanced efforts to protect and care for giant pandas around the world," says Newsom.

To find out how you can meet Chuan and Bao, click here.