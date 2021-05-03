Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

New solar plant for California desert gains federal approval

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images/Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly a third of the Earth's electricity will come from renewables by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
Solar Panels
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 17:31:59-04

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — The Interior Department says the federal Bureau of Land Management has given final approval for a solar power plant on public lands in the southeastern California desert.

The Crimson Solar Project includes a 350-megawatt energy storage system and could supply enough power for 87,500 homes.

The approval comes amid President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change, with a goal of 100% renewable energy in the power sector by 2035.

The decision authorizes Sonoran West Solar Holdings LLC to build the $550 million plant on about 2,000 acres of BLM-administered lands about 13 miles west of the Riverside County community of Blythe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7