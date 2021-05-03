New solar plant for California desert gains federal approval

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — The Interior Department says the federal Bureau of Land Management has given final approval for a solar power plant on public lands in the southeastern California desert.

The Crimson Solar Project includes a 350-megawatt energy storage system and could supply enough power for 87,500 homes.

The approval comes amid President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change, with a goal of 100% renewable energy in the power sector by 2035.

The decision authorizes Sonoran West Solar Holdings LLC to build the $550 million plant on about 2,000 acres of BLM-administered lands about 13 miles west of the Riverside County community of Blythe.