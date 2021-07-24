Watch
New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Avionics mechanic Mike Luong works on a Sikorsky Firehawk helicopter at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Sacramento Aviation Management Unit based at McClellan Airpark in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 23, 2021. Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years, including by adding aircraft like the Sikorsky Firehawk helicopters or military surplus C-130 transport aircraft retrofitted to drop fire retardant. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Western Wildfires Early Intervention
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years.

They're using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation's biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island.

Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

