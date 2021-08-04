Newsom in court to defend language tying recall to the GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's lawyers say he should be allowed to brand the recall against him as a Republican effort in the state's official voter guide.

Two Republican activists who led the recall drive are asking a judge to strip most references to the GOP in Newsom's 500-word statement to voters. The two sides are set to appear in court Wednesday.

State elections officials are asking the judge to decide before Friday so the voter guide can be printed and mailed.

Proponents of the Sept. 14 recall say people from across the political spectrum support the effort.