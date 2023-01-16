Watch Now
Newsom signs executive order to bring relief for communities impacted by storms

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters after getting a look at storm response measures in Montecito on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 16, 2023
Governor Newsom has signed an executive order in response to the extreme winter storms impacting California.

The executive order signed today will help aid emergency response by suspending retired work hour restrictions for retired annuitants to provide sufficient staffing.

Residents impacted by the storms who need to receive new records such as marriage or birth certificates can do so without paying fees.

The new legislation further aims to help communities by assisting hospitals and clinics in impacted areas so they can stay open and aiding schools impacted by flooding.

Children attending school in these areas can receive a free breakfast and lunch no matter their eligibility for federally funded or reduced-price meals.

You can find the full text here for more information on Newsom’s executive order.

