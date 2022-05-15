Watch
No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

Ludovic Fekete/AP
In this photo provided by Clean Up The Lake, CUTL diver Colin West shows debris found in the lake from an initial dive in 2020, at Lake Tahoe, Nev. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent the past year cleaning up Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash. (Ludovic Fekete/Clean Up The Lake via AP)
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 11:42:14-04

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada.

They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in concrete shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable.

This photo provided by Clean Up The Lake shows an example of GPS located heavy lift trash items in the fall of 2021, in Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Clean Up The Lake via AP)

Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste.

It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

Debris and garbage collected during the year-long Lake Tahoe cleanup is displayed in Stateline, Nev., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Debris and garbage collected during the year-long Lake Tahoe cleanup is displayed in Stateline, Nev., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

