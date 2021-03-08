Menu

NORAD to conduct air defense exercise over west central California

Lt. Col. CONR NORAD/North American Aerospace Defense
An F-16 “Falcon” aircraft makes an approach to be refueled during a NORAD exercise near the northern U.S. border on May 11, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hatcher)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 08, 2021
North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) plans to conduct a live-fly air defense exercise over west central California on Monday, March 8.

The exercise is expected to take place between approximately 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will reportedly involve an F-16 fighter jet and a C-130J transport aircraft.

NORAD says the aircraft will operate at high altitudes for most of the exercise but there will be a low approach at an airport in Monterey County.

NORAD says it routinely conducts exercises for a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responding to unknown aircraft.

