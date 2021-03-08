NORAD to conduct air defense exercise over west central California

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) plans to conduct a live-fly air defense exercise over west central California on Monday, March 8.

The exercise is expected to take place between approximately 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will reportedly involve an F-16 fighter jet and a C-130J transport aircraft.

NORAD says the aircraft will operate at high altitudes for most of the exercise but there will be a low approach at an airport in Monterey County.

NORAD says it routinely conducts exercises for a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and responding to unknown aircraft.