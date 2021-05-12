Watch
Number of children traveling alone at border eases in April

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017 file photo a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent escorts an immigrant suspected of crossing into the United States illegally along the Rio Grande near Granjeno, Texas. The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border with Mexico in April 2021 eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults are coming without families. Authorities encountered nearly 17,200 children traveling alone, down 9% from March but still far above the previous high in May 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 12, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of unaccompanied children encountered on the U.S. border with Mexico in April eased from an all-time high a month earlier, while more adults are coming without families.

Authorities encountered nearly 17,200 children traveling alone, down 9% from March but still far above the previous high in May 2019. Family encounters were also down. Overall, Border Patrol encounters topped 173,000, the highest level since April 2000.

The numbers aren’t directly comparable because many are expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers. Being expelled carries no legal consequences, so many people try to cross multiple times.

