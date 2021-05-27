Watch
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9

Noah Berger/AP
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 16:58:47-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Biden administration official says a man accused of killing nine people at a California rail yard spoke of hating his workplace while he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

The official says a Department of Homeland Security memo detailed the statements by Samuel James Cassidy.

The official saw the memo and detailed its contents to The Associated Press but was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

Cassidy had a memo book that had notes on how he hated the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

It said that when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work he said no.

