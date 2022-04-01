Watch
Oldest U.S. active park ranger retires at 100

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - National Park Service Ranger Betty Reid Soskin smiles during an interview at Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, Calif., July 12, 2016. Soskin, the nation's oldest active park ranger, is hanging up her smokey hat at the age of 100. She retired Thursday, March 31, 2022, after more than 15 years at the park, the National Park Service announced. Soskin "spent her last day providing an interpretive program to the public and visiting with coworkers," a Park Service statement said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 21:46:41-04

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s oldest active park ranger is hanging up her Smokey hat at the age of 100.

The National Park Service says Betty Reid Soskin retired Thursday after more than 15 years at the Rosie the Riveter/World War Two Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.

Soskin led tours at the park and related her experience as a Black woman working on the home front during the war.

Soskin was a civil rights activist and a businesswoman before she won a temporary Park Service position at the age of 84.

She became a permanent employee in 2011.

