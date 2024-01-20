One popular CA State Parks program could be eliminated: Here's why

The popular California State Parks program known as the Library Parks Pass could be eliminated due to potential state budget cuts.

Right now, if you are a California public library cardholder, you can check out a pass from your local library that gives you temporary but free access to over 200 state parks.

“The State of California champions the right of all Californians to have access to recreational opportunities and enjoy the cultural, historic, and natural resources found across the state, and this work will continue through a range of programs and activities that will continue to expand all Californians’ access to parks, open space, nature and cultural amenities,” California State Parks said in a statement.

Kristin Nibbe, Morro Bay Library’s branch manager, says several people in the community take advantage of the pass.

“During the spring and summer, they were very popular. Winter has been a little slower, but we do have them available so if people want to come down and get them, they are more than welcome to,” Nibbe said.

According to State Parks, since the program began in April of 2022, a total of 5,000 passes were distributed to over 1,100 public libraries across the state last year.

Nibbe believes the program is a vital community resource.

“We love providing services for people and providing ways for people to enjoy the state parks and all of our local and fun things to do around here,” Nibbe said.

In a survey conducted last year to analyze the success of the program, the State Parks Foundation reports that 63-percent of those surveyed considered cost to be their main reason for not having visited a state park and 90-percent said they were planning to visit a state park multiples times a year because of the program.

The Morro Bay Public Library has around six passes available and more are available at other local public libraries.

Governor Gavin Newsom's administration will continue the State Parks Adventure Pass which allows fourth graders and their families free access to over 50 parks for an entire year.