PG&E auto-enrolling some customers in payment plans this month

Residential and small business customers with PG&E may be enrolled in extended payment plans beginning this month.

PG&E says that they will automatically enroll customers more than 60 days behind on energy bills in the payment plans by the end of September.

The energy company is adopting the program as the COVID-19 service-disconnection moratorium is expiring.

The payment plan for residential customers will divide their outstanding balance to be paid over 24 months. Business customers will be charged no more than 10% of their average monthly bill measured over the past 24 months.

PG&E says that customers can see their payment plan information in their online account. The information will also be on their monthly energy statement under the Account Summary section.

PG&E says that disconnecting gas or electric service is a last resort that they do not take lightly. They encourage customers struggling to pay their bills to call PG&E at 800-743-5000.