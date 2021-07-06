PG&E extends their disconnection moratorium through Sept. 30

PG&E customers can look ahead to few additional months of service, even if they find themselves struggling to pay bills.

The company announced today that they are extending their moratorium on Energy Service Disconnections through Sept. 30, 2021. This means that customers will continue to receive utility services, including natural gas and electricity, whether or not they are paying off their monthly balances.

"We believe extending the service disconnection moratorium for all customers allows for additional relief efforts from the state to take shape," says Marlene Santos, PG&E's executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

She says the company intends to protect customers who are financially struggling.

The bills won't disappear, however.

PG&E says that they will auto-enroll eligible customers in new extended payment plans by the end of September, when the moratorium is set to expire.