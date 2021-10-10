PG&E to host webinar answering customer questions

Pacific Gas & Electric Company is inviting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents to a virtual webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

According to the company, the meeting aims to discuss new powerline safety settings and answer some customer questions. The webinar will also include information about adjusted settings to reduce wildfire risk, recent outages, and resources that are available to support customers.

The virtual event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending can join the webinar here. People can also dial-in to ask questions of PG&E experts at 1(800)619-3416.