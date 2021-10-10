Watch
PG&E to host webinar answering customer questions

Recently, Pacific Gas and Electric COmpany (PG&E) has been adjusting the sensitivity of some electric equipment to help reduce wildfire risk, but it is causing frequent outages for some customers .
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 10, 2021
Pacific Gas & Electric Company is inviting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County residents to a virtual webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

According to the company, the meeting aims to discuss new powerline safety settings and answer some customer questions. The webinar will also include information about adjusted settings to reduce wildfire risk, recent outages, and resources that are available to support customers.

The virtual event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending can join the webinar here. People can also dial-in to ask questions of PG&E experts at 1(800)619-3416.

